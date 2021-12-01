Las Vegas man accused of assaulting woman he was sex trafficking

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sex trafficking a woman on Tropicana Avenue, then beating her and taking her phone when she told him she was leaving town, police said.

Duane Bearman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Duane Beaman Jr., 30, is charged with sex trafficking an adult, robbery and four counts of domestic battery first offense. Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Beaman that he was arrested after a witness called police on Nov. 22, saying a man was beating a woman in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Tompkins Avenue near Tropicana. The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries, police said.

Police said the woman told detectives she was in a consensual relationship with Beaman when he asked her to work as a prostitute along West Tropicana.

“That night (she) made $1,500 and gave all of it to Beaman,” police said. “She worked almost every day as a prostitute for Beaman and would make between $800 to $1,500 a night.”

Beaman, in turn, would provide her housing. But on Nov. 13, the woman told Beaman she wanted to take a break. Beaman then found a police detective’s business card in her possession, prompting him to beat her into unconsciousness, police alleged.

Nine days later, police said the woman told Beaman she was leaving Las Vegas, going home and wanted her possessions back from him. Police said she was beaten and had her phone stolen in the domestic dispute that prompted the witness to call the police.

Detectives said Beaman denied any wrongdoing when questioned. A criminal complaint was filed against him in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 13.

