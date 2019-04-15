Las Vegas man accused of impersonating officer, sexual assault

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 34-year-old man impersonated a police officer when he picked up a prostitute this month, threatening to arrest the woman if she did not have sex with him, according to his arrest report.

Urlin Lloyd Clark was arrested April 6 by the Metropolitan Police Department, two days after the alleged assault, on charges of impersonating a public officer, sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery. He remained jailed Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on $150,000 bail, court records show.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m. on April 4, a woman was walking out of a gas station near Boulder Highway and East St. Louis Avenue at the same time a man was pulling into the parking lot in a silver Jeep. The woman said she eventually got into car after the two agreed on a price for sex, according to Clark’s arrest report.

The man then drove west on St. Louis to a different location, and as he was parking his car told the woman that he was an undercover officer. But he assured her “that she wasn’t going to jail if she just listened to him,” the report stated.

The woman told police that she followed his commands because she had no reason to believe that the man would lie about being an officer, and that he continued to “talk as if he was a police officer” throughout the incident.

During the assault, which she said occurred just outside the Jeep, the woman said she focused on the license plate to distract herself. She memorized the plate number, which eventually led detectives to Clark, according to the report.

As the woman got dressed inside the car after the assault, the man took $100 from her and photographed her driver’s license, she told police.

He then drove the woman to a different location and told her to get out, at which point she called 911 as he sped off, the report stated.

Two days later, police took Clark into custody on the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, not far from a home address linked to the Jeep’s license plate, according to the report.

In an interview following his arrest, Clark admitted to having sex with the woman but “denied that he ever threatened her and he denied that he ever made himself out to be a police officer,” the investigating detective wrote in the report.

“When I asked him if there was ever a conversation about him being a cop, he told me she talked about it, but when she did, he ignored it and didn’t say anything,” the detective wrote.

After Clark’s arrest, the woman picked him out of a photo lineup, telling police, “I am 100 percent sure he’s the guy,” according to the report.

Clark’s preliminary hearing is set for April 23 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

