Las Vegas man accused of raping, drugging teen he met on Snapchat

George Duran (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

George Duran, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of sex assault against a child and one count of luring a child to engage in a sex act, according to court records.

The teen, who was in eighth grade at the time, told police she met Duran over Snapchat in May 2021 and he picked up from school to buy her alcohol and Xanax, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

“Jay told (the victim) the pill would relax her and she took it,” detectives wrote in the report after interviewing the victim.

The girl said she believes she was raped based on the state of her clothes when she woke up and the messages Duran sent her later, she told police.

The victim told police she wanted to get Duran’s license plate before she reported the assault to police, so she agreed to meet up with him again in June and said she wanted to drive around looking for a party. She reported that he sexually assaulted her again that night.

“Jay told (the victim) he wanted to date her but also stated she could not tell anyone,” detectives wrote.

Investigators reviewing Duran’s phone records found that he was using Snapchat to send illicit photos and messages with several other girls who told Duran that they were 13-18 years old.

When he was arrested on May 6, Duran admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old but claimed it was consensual.

He is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 25. If he posts bail, Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan ordered high-level ankle monitoring; he is also banned from social media and is not allowed to talk to anyone under 18, according to court records.

