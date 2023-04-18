Las Vegas man accused of sexual assaults in Los Angeles

Authorities say they are searching for possible additional victims of the suspect, who was extradited to California.

Matthew Werner (Los Angeles Police Department)

Detectives in Los Angeles were searching for possible additional victims after a Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults, authorities said this week.

Matthew Werner, 45, was arrested in January as a fugitive in Las Vegas and extradited to California, where he faces charges in connection with five sexual assaults dating back to 2015, according to a statement released Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said Werner, who is originally from Massachusetts, used several names when talking to women online.

“Investigators identified five women whom Werner assaulted within the City of Los Angeles but believe there are others who have yet to come forward,” officials wrote in the statement. “It is believed the suspect has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.”

Werner is 6-feet-tall and 250 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities ask any victims or witnesses to call 213-473-0447 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

