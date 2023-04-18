69°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man accused of sexual assaults in Los Angeles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Matthew Werner (Los Angeles Police Department)
Matthew Werner (Los Angeles Police Department)

Detectives in Los Angeles were searching for possible additional victims after a Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults, authorities said this week.

Matthew Werner, 45, was arrested in January as a fugitive in Las Vegas and extradited to California, where he faces charges in connection with five sexual assaults dating back to 2015, according to a statement released Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said Werner, who is originally from Massachusetts, used several names when talking to women online.

“Investigators identified five women whom Werner assaulted within the City of Los Angeles but believe there are others who have yet to come forward,” officials wrote in the statement. “It is believed the suspect has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.”

Werner is 6-feet-tall and 250 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities ask any victims or witnesses to call 213-473-0447 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

