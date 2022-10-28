60°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 6:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Sean Jamichael Young, 52, faces two charges of sexual assault on a minor younger than 14, after he was arrested by Las Vegas police on Oct. 19.

Young is accused of raping a child on two separate occasions between 2014 and 2015 while working as a psychosocial rehabilitation worker for Serenity Mental Health. He no longer works at the company, which declined to comment for this story.

Young is not currently in custody. He is due back in court Jan. 4.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

