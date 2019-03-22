Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas man has been charged with 14 counts arising from alleged sexual crimes against a minor, according to an arrest report.

Orson Henderson, 48, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. Henderson faces five counts of sexual assault with a child under 14, six counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, one count of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and one count of attempting sexual assault with a child under 14, according to his arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Henderson is suspected of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter from 2017 to 2018, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Henderson was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.