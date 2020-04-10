Las Vegas man accused of soliciting child for prostitution

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting what he thought was a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

Surafel Gedamo Abraha (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting what he thought was a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

Surafel Gedamo Abraha of Las Vegas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on April 2 on a single count of soliciting a child for prostitution, first offense.

The arrest report for Abraha indicates that on April 2 a Las Vegas police officer posing as a 17-year-old girl received a text from a man wanting to pay for sex. In a series of text messages, the officer told the man, “I’m 17. I’ll be 18 in three months.”

The man then agreed to a meeting in the area of Alta and Campbell drives in Las Vegas. The man said he was driving a silver Nissan.

Police said Abraha was arrested when he showed up in a silver Nissan. A phone belonging to Abraha was also seized.

No criminal complaint in the case had been filed as of Friday. Online Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for June 2.

The officer who conducted the investigation is assigned to a local task force that seeks to curb child exploitation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.