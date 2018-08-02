Las Vegas man accused of using stun gun faces battery charges

A Las Vegas man faces domestic battery charges after he allegedly used a stun gun on his roommate and tried to suffocate her in their living room.

The Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man faces domestic battery charges after he allegedly used a stun gun on his roommate and tried to suffocate her in their living room.

Marvin Orlando Reyes, 39, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 26 after his roommate told police he tried to sexually assault her, according to his arrest report.

The woman told police that she and Reyes were talking in their living room when she got up to get a cup of water. When she returned, Reyes tried to pull down her shorts and then pushed her onto the couch, according to the report.

She said Reyes covered her nose and mouth with his hand and then shocked her multiple times with a stun gun, the report states. She was able to fight him off and ran to their apartment complex’s leasing office, where she called police.

Police found Reyes walking near the entrance to the complex and he agreed to talk to them. He told detectives that the woman stormed out of the apartment after an argument, but that he didn’t touch her. He later said he used the stun gun on the woman after she threw a cup of water at him.

Officers noticed scratches on the woman’s face and “pin point burn marks” on her body consistent with a hand-held stun gun, according to the report.

The woman told police Reyes had made inappropriate advances toward her in the past, and that she believed he was trying to make her lose consciousness so he could sexually assault her. Reyes denied the past advances, and said he didn’t try to hold the woman down or remove her clothing.

Reyes remains in custody at CCDC on one count each of domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and use or possession of a stun gun by a felon. Court records show that charges of attempted sex assault, kidnapping and battery to commit sex assault were denied by the District Attorney’s office.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.