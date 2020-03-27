Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor for sex

The man was arrested after he engaged in a lengthy text conversation with a person he thought was a 16-year-old female prostitute.

Mario Hernandez-Molina (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to solicit a child for prostitution.

An arrest report for Mario Hernandez-Molina, 25, said he was arrested after a man engaged in a lengthy text conversation with a person he thought was a 16-year-old female prostitute on March 17.

The supposed prostitute, however, was actually a Las Vegas officer assigned to an FBI task force created to combat human trafficking.

The officer said that during the text conversation the suspect agreed to pay $100 for sex.

“I’m 16, almost 17,” the officer wrote to the suspect during the text conversation.

The suspect then agreed to meet with the person he thought was the female teen in the 3500 block of West Tropicana Avenue that night. Police said in an arrest report Hernandez-Molina was arrested at the scene.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a status check on whether a criminal complaint will be filed is scheduled for May 19.

