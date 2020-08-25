Las Vegas man arrested in 2019 sexual assault case

A woman’s accusation that she was sexually assaulted in Las Vegas in 2019 has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on a warrant.

Joshua Munroe (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman’s accusation that she was sexually assaulted in Las Vegas in 2019 has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on a warrant.

Clark County Detention Center records show Joshua Munroe was booked at the jail on Aug. 12. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate he is charged with two counts of sex assault, first-degree kidnapping and battery with intent to commit sex assault.

The charges stem from an accusation filed by an out-of-state woman in December 2019. The woman said she was in Las Vegas at that time and went to an apartment with Munroe and other individuals. The group was drinking when she was told by Munroe “she was not allowed to leave, and he had a plan to use her for money,” according to an arrest report for Munroe.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted, then taken to Los Angeles. Munroe, according to the arrest report, claimed he was a drug dealer for a rapper, and that while in Los Angeles the woman “would be obtaining prescriptions from doctors and filling them, so Munroe could sell the prescription drugs.”

Police obtained a warrant in the case in July of 2020. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Justice Court in October.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.