Las Vegas man arrested on charge of possessing child porn

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in June on a child pornography charge after investigators found dozens of files on his cellphone, according to an arrest report.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Luis Ibarra was arrested June 30 by investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which includes FBI officials, according to Ibarra’s arrest report.

On Dec. 17, investigators received a video showing a child being assaulted over the website BitTorrent, the report said. Investigators traced the video to an IP address at a home in the Las Vegas Valley, where police issued a search warrant on April 16.

Ibarra was one of the people inside the home when the search warrant was issued. His iPhone was taken by investigators, who found 68 files “consistent with an explanation of child pornography” on the phone, the report said.

Ibarra faces a felony charge of possession of visual pornography of a child under 16. He was released from jail after posting a surety bond in June, court records show.

Ibarra is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.