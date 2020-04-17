Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of attempted child sex assault

Clark County Detention Center records show Jerry Cooper Jr., 27, was booked at the jail Wednesday.

Jerry Cooper Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of lewdness and attempted sexual assault of a child, according to authorities.

Clark County Detention Center records show Jerry Cooper Jr., 27, was booked at the jail on Wednesday.

A Las Vegas police arrest report states Cooper was taken into custody after a 10-year-old Las Vegas child told a family member about being assaulted on April 2.

The police report states that Cooper denied any inappropriate behavior and that a lawyer representing him said Cooper would not give a statement to police. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a status check on whether a criminal complaint will be filed by prosecutors in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Court records indicate Cooper is represented by attorney Michael Becker. Becker could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

