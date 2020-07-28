Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to a child, police said.

Sean Patrick Jones (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Sean Patrick Jones, 48, was arrested July 20 in the incident at an undisclosed location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Jones that they were called at 2:13 p.m. to an apartment complex, the location of which was redacted.

“The details of the call stated a white male adult was following a female juvenile in the apartment complex and exposing himself,” police wrote.

Police interviewed the child, who said she had been walking home from the store when the man started following her and committed a lewd act. A witness confronted the man, calling him a “pedophile,” to which the man responded, “It’s not like that. I’m not stupid,” according to the report.

Police observed Jones nearby, said he matched the description of the offender and arrested him. A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check is scheduled for September in Las Vegas Justice Court.

