Las Vegas man charged with 2 counts of child sex trafficking

A Las Vegas man was arrested last month and charged with child sex trafficking, according to court records.

Casey Matthews, 48, was booked Oct. 31 into the Clark County Detention Center on two felony counts of sex trafficking of a child under 18.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant accuses Matthews of twice renting motel rooms along West Tropicana Avenue for two juveniles last December. The purpose of renting the hotel room, authorities said, was to facilitate prostitution.

In December, two juveniles were detained by undercover detectives in Las Vegas for soliciting prostitution. Investigators interviewed both juveniles, whose ages were redacted in the warrant. One said she came from California to Las Vegas to raise her newborn baby and that she got into prostitution to get money to feed her child.

Both subsequently picked Matthews out of a photo lineup, identifying him as the person who rented the hotel rooms, authorities said.

He is being held on $25,000 bail, online jail and court records show. A preliminary hearing for Matthews is set for Nov. 14.

