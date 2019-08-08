Las Vegas man charged with lewdness, abuse of neighbors’ kids

A Las Vegas man described by residents as the neighborhood babysitter has been arrested on charges of lewdness and child abuse.

A Las Vegas man described by residents as the neighborhood babysitter has been arrested on charges of lewdness and child abuse after a parent reported multiple allegations of sexual abuse over 18 months, police said.

Stanley Washington, 57, was arrested July 31 after the woman told police that her 9- and 11-year-old daughters were being touched inappropriately by a man who she described as “the neighborhood babysitter for a number of families,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The children told their mother that Washington made them record him while he performed sexual acts on himself and would take the girls’ clothes off and perform sexual acts on them, police said.

“Washington informed the children that they would be taken away from their parents if they told anyone what they were doing, because it was wrong,” the police report said.

The mother said she believed “there are at least seven other children who have had some sort of sexual contact” with Washington, police said.

Police did not find any incriminating videos or photos on Washington’s phone but have not yet completed a forensic examination to determine if materials were recently deleted, according to the report.

Police said they found at least four reports to Child Protective Services accusing Washington of “inappropriate sexual acts with young girls in his neighborhood.” The report did not say when those reports were made or detail whether they were investigated.

CPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Washington has been charged with two counts of child abuse, one count of lewdness with a child less than 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 18.

He was released on $100,000 bail and required to high-level electronic monitoring. He is also not allowed to reside at his apartment in northern Las Vegas and must avoid the victims’ addresses as well.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 9.

