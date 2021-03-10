49°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man charged with sex trafficking child on Tropicana Avenue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2021 - 7:57 am
 
John Haynes III (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A 34-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with sex trafficking a child along Tropicana Avenue.

An arrest report for John Haynes III said undercover detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department assigned to a federal Child Exploitation Task Force detained a female juvenile as part of a vice investigation in late February. The youth, whose age was blacked out in the report, told police she had been working as a prostitute for a few months for a man police later identified as Haynes.

“John Haynes would transport (the victim) to Tropicana Avenue, a well-known area for prostitution activity, where she would work as a prostitute,” the detective wrote. “(She) stated she performed approximately 10 acts of prostitution for John Haynes and made approximately $350 to $400. (She) stated she gave half of all money she made to John Haynes.”

Police said an examination of the youth’s phone showed Haynes communicated to her that she had a $1,000 quota to meet and that “slow feet don’t eat.” Police said they used facial recognition technology to identify Haynes through a social media account.

Haynes declined to speak to police upon his arrest, the report said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Haynes is charged with sex trafficking of child under 18, living off the earnings of a prostitute and first-degree kidnapping of a minor. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 17.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

