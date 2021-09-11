Las Vegas man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

A Las Vegas man is facing 14 charges stemming from sexually assaulting and molesting a teenage girl last year.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man arrested last month is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage for nearly a year.

Aaron Matson, 35, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with seven counts of lewdness with a child, four counts of sex assault, two counts of coercion with force and battery by strangulation to commit sex assault, according to court records. The charges state that the girl was 14 or 15 years old.

Matson is accused of touching and eventually sexually assaulting the girl, whom he met in June 2020, against her will. Despite her telling Matson stop multiple times, the girl told police, the abuse continued for about 11 months, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl told police that during one of the assaults, Matson kept his hand on her neck, preventing her from breathing properly.

Matson was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2015 in Las Vegas Justice Court. He was charged with domestic battery in 2012 and 2017, but both cases were dropped.

He was released on $100,000 bail with a condition he not contact any minors except his own children, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27.

