Las Vegas man faces more counts in kidnappings, sex assaults

Antwon Perkins, charged with kidnapping and raping two girls, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan, 31, 2019, in Las Vegas Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors on Thursday filed several additional counts against Antwon Perkins, a former state corrections officer accused in at least two abduction and sexual assault cases involving minors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stacey Kollins said prosecutors are likely to ask a judge to increase bail for Perkins, 35, who faces counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, lewdness and battery in connection with the abductions of a 12-year-old Cadwallader Middle School student last week and an 11-year-old girl in May.

Perkins was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14 and one count each of battery with intent to commit a crime, lewdness with a child and first-degree kidnapping of a minor in connection with last week’s attack.

Authorities said he threatened to kill his most recent victim’s parents if she reported the assault.

Perkins, who worked at High Desert State Prison from 2015 to 2017, was identified after detectives used surveillance footage in the area to link him to a black pickup truck used in the most-recent kidnapping.

He later engaged in a roughly three-hour standoff with police before he surrendered.

In the days following his arrest, detectives linked him to the reported May abduction near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. In that case, a man lured the girl into his car, drove her to another area and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in an alley near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, police said at the time.

In the latest abduction, police said a man forced the girl, who was walking past a convenience store on the corner of Farm and Cimarron roads, into his pickup truck on Thursday morning. She was on her way to school and was walking the same route she usually takes to school, she later told police.

Once in the vehicle, Perkins forced her “onto the floorboard of the front passenger seat and covered her face” using her jacket, according to his arrest report.

She was held captive for at least three hours and was taken to two separate locations. Perkins allegedly raped her during the second stop, the report stated.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.