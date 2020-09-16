Las Vegas man faces sex assault charges

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas in a series of incidents dating to 2019.

Joshua Bailey (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas in a series of incidents dating to 2019.

Joshua Bailey, 35, is charged with two counts of sex assault. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Bailey said a woman called police in August, reporting that a woman she knew had disclosed that she’d been sexually assaulted by Bailey. The accuser told police that Bailey had forced himself on her during separate incidents dating back to July 2019.

The accuser, police said, stated “Joshua did not listen when she said ‘no’ and ‘stop’ multiple times to Joshua when he attempted to have sex with her,” a police report states.

The woman said Bailey raped her on at least three occasions. Police interviewed Bailey as well. Bailey said he and the accuser had repeatedly “fooled around” and that “he had never raped anyone.”

A preliminary hearing for Bailey is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.