Las Vegas man faces sex assault, trafficking charges

A Las Vegas man has been charged by authorities with sexually assaulting and trafficking a woman in Las Vegas, according to police and court records.

Cameron Thomas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Cameron Thomas, 30, was arrested by Las Vegas police Aug. 31. An arrest report for Thomas states a woman came to Las Vegas voluntarily to work as a prostitute for Thomas in the fall of 2019. The woman said she was shuttled to multiple prostitution dates and gave the money to Thomas.

The woman told police that around Oct. 3 Thomas forcibly raped her. In another instance, she said, he took her phone and smashed it. She said she was beaten as well, and when she discussed leaving he threatened to kill her and her family, police said.

The woman eventually disclosed to a nurse at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center that she had been sexually assaulted, prompting a police investigation. An arrest report states Thomas “has a prior arrest for sex trafficking a child,” which is affirmed by Las Vegas Justice Court records.

A preliminary hearing for Thomas is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Justice Court.

