Las Vegas man faces sex trafficking, robbery charges

A Las Vegas man is charged with sex trafficking after a woman in the central valley said he robbed her of $400, then told her she would now be working for him as a prostitute.

Dwayne Davenport (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Dwayne Davenport Jr., 27, was arrested Feb. 10 in the area of West Tropicana Avenue and South Arville Street during a traffic stop. The arrest was made after a woman working as a prostitute on Tropicana Avenue said a man approached her the night prior and asked she get in his Lexus with Texas temporary tags.

The man, who police identified as Davenport, told her she “needed to break to him,” which police said means she needed to pay him money she earned from prostitution.

“(The woman) stated she felt in fear due to the actions of Davenport and paid $400,” police said.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hotel room on Tropicana. When she entered, she realized the room was occupied by six other women.

“Davenport began to tell her that she was his property and only worked for him now,” police said. “Davenport stated (she) would travel with Davenport and work in different cities and states, working as a prostitute.”

The woman said she eventually snuck out of the room and contacted police the next day.

Davenport was arrested in a vehicle containing three women who were observed “wearing provocative clothing,” police said. Davenport faces felony charges of sex trafficking, robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

A court appearance is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for March 2.

