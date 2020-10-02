Las Vegas man facing charges of possessing child pornography

A tip provided to Las Vegas police has led to the arrest of a Las Vegas man on possession of child pornography charges, according to police and court records.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Jason H. Martinez, 20, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 22. He faces charges of possession of visual pornography of a minor and distribution of pornography of a minor.

A Las Vegas police arrest report released Wednesday afternoon indicates Martinez was arrested after a Las Vegas police detective was alerted in August 2019 to the suspected uploading of “child sex abuse material” onto a computer server.

Further details regarding the source and specifics of the tip were blacked out in the report, but police said they obtained search warrants that led them to identify Martinez as a potential suspect. Police said they subsequently questioned Martinez and he acknowledged sending and receiving images of minors downloaded from a chat room.

“Jason stated it was a ‘dark time’ of his life and knew it was wrong to be viewing those kinds of child pornography,” the report states.

Court records list Matthew Sibert as Martinez’s defense attorney. Sibert did not respond to a request for comment.

A criminal complaint in the case has been filed. A preliminary hearing for Martinez is scheduled for Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 21.

