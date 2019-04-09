Las Vegas man found guilty of possession of child pornography

A Las Vegas resident has been convicted of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Gilbert Davila Jr., 55, was found guilty on Monday of one count of possession of child pornography, a news release from the federal prosecutor in Las Vegas said. At the time of the offense that resulted in his conviction, Davila had been previously convicted in California of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts with a minor under 14.

In August and October 2017, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from an online email service provider in reference to possible child pornography uploaded by a user.

The report was sent to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which obtained a search warrant for information regarding the user. The search warrant revealed that the user’s account had been used to transfer more than 600 images of child sexual exploitation and child abuse material. Police also conducted a search of Davila’s home, the release said.

In an interview after the search of his home, Davila confessed that he had a problem and that he had been looking at child pornography for approximately four to five years. He also stated that he performed a factory reset on his phone on the way to the interview to delete all images and videos of child pornography, according to the release.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 11, 2019. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

If anyone has information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office urges you to make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.cybertipline.org.