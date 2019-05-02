Las Vegas man gets 140-year sentence on child porn charges

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Wednesday to 140 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Lonny Joseph DiTirro, 37, was convicted of four counts of sexual exploitation of children by producing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to 140 years in federal prison and must register as a sex offender if he is ever released.

DiTirro was arrested after the Metropolitan Police Department received a report on Sept. 10, 2015, of possible child pornography found on an SD card that DiTirro owned. Police found 254 images and 42 videos of child pornography on the card, including depictions of infants and toddlers being assaulted, the attorney’s office said.

He also had dozens of folders with the names and ages of about 50 girls from across the country. Police found several of the girls, who testified that they met DiTirro on a social media dating application when they were under 16 years old, the attorney’s office said.

DiTirro lied about his age on the dating apps, claiming he was a teenager or in his early 20s, the attorney’s office said. He also recorded sex acts with some of the victims.

The FBI and Metro both investigated the case, the attorney’s office said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.