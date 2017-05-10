Las Vegas man gets 160-month term in child porn case

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man who traveled to Michigan to have sex with minors — and who was in possession of thousands of child pornography images — was sentenced Tuesday to 160 months in prison.

Bryon Quackenbush, 43, previously pleaded guilty in federal court in Las Vegas to one count of conspiracy to travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact and one count of possession of child pornography.

In pleading guilty, Quackenbush admitted to engaging in online communications about pedophilia with two of his co-defendants. The three men would share pornographic videos and images of children with each other, Quackenbush admitted in his plea agreement.

The Las Vegas resident told authorities he traveled to Kalamazoo, Michigan, with knowledge that one of his co-defendants produced child pornography and performed sexual acts on children.

A search of Quackenbush’s residence yielded 6,000 images and roughly 300 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records.

