Las Vegas man gets 17 years in prison for distributing child porn

A 61-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced Bret Humphries on Tuesday to 210 months in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Humphries was convicted in August 2018.

Humphries downloaded child pornography and used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to share with others between 2007 and 2012, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Nevada. Agents and officers with the office;s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Humphries’ residence and seized three devices containing child pornography. Law enforcement discovered 71 images and 120 video files depicting prepubescent children and toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct and being subjected to sado-masochistic sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said.

Prosecutors said Humphries also violated conditions of his pretrial release by possessing a firearm and ammunition and a portable device with internet access.

