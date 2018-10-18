Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man guilty of sexually exploiting children in porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018 - 7:34 pm
 

A Las Vegas man was convicted of sexually exploiting children in hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Lonny Joseph DiTirro Jr., 36, was found guilty after a three-day trial of four counts of sexual exploitation of children by producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He faces up to 140 years behind bars at a February sentencing.

In September 2015, prosecutors said, Metro officers responding to a report of possible child exploitation found on a memory card belonging to DiTirro that contained 254 images and 42 videos of child pornography, depicting infants, toddlers, and sadomasochism.

Police identified several victims who testified that they met DiTirro on social media when they were younger than 16.

Prosecutors also said DiTirro recorded sex acts with the minors and that he created screenshots of sexually explicit Skype video chats of the victims.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More in Sex Crimes
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sex Crimes Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like