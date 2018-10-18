Las Vegas man guilty of sexually exploiting children in porn

Lonny Joseph DiTirro Jr., 36, was found guilty after a three-day trial of four counts of sexual exploitation of children by producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

A Las Vegas man was convicted of sexually exploiting children in hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Lonny Joseph DiTirro Jr., 36, was found guilty after a three-day trial of four counts of sexual exploitation of children by producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He faces up to 140 years behind bars at a February sentencing.

In September 2015, prosecutors said, Metro officers responding to a report of possible child exploitation found on a memory card belonging to DiTirro that contained 254 images and 42 videos of child pornography, depicting infants, toddlers, and sadomasochism.

Police identified several victims who testified that they met DiTirro on social media when they were younger than 16.

Prosecutors also said DiTirro recorded sex acts with the minors and that he created screenshots of sexually explicit Skype video chats of the victims.

