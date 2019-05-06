Las Vegas man held for alleged attempt to lure girl, 11, for sex

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of exposing himself as he attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl to engage in a sexual act on Easter Sunday.

Enrique A. Ramirez was arrested about a week later on April 29 on charges of luring a child for a sexual act, child abuse or neglect and open or gross lewdness with a child younger than 18, according to jail records. He remained held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

On the evening of April 21, Ramirez, driving a silver Mitsubishi Montero, allegedly followed the girl as she walked home from a corner store near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue, where her mother had sent her to buy salt, according to his arrest report.

Once the girl reached the gate of her neighborhood, the report stated, Ramirez pulled up in his car and, while allegedly exposing himself, showed her pornography playing on his cell phone and asked her, “Can you do this?”

Fearing he was going to “make her do it,” the girl ran home to her mother, who then called 911. Before the Mitsubishi fled, a neighbor had taken a couple photos of the vehicle, which eventually helped police tie Ramirez to the incident, according to the report.

Las Vegas police also were able to identify Ramirez through video surveillance outside the store and by spotting his car near the store while conducting patrols in the area.

Ramirez was taken into custody at his residence, which is less than a mile from where the girl lives, the report stated.

During an interview with police following his arrest, Ramirez said, “I’ll admit that I did do something wrong.”

He then asked for a lawyer, according to the report.

Ramirez’s preliminary hearing is set for May 16 in Las Vegas Justice Court, records show.

