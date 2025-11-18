Las Vegas man sentenced for sex trafficking 16-year-old girl

Federal prosecutors said the 25-year-old man trafficked the girl in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego for nearly three weeks before he was arrested last October.

The Department of Justice seal is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A federal judge sentenced a Las Vegas man to a decade in prison for sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl in Nevada and California, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Vincent Bailey, 25, was sentenced on Oct. 3 to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a $7,000 restitution payment for trafficking the girl from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and San Diego between June 25 and July 15, 2024.

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for the cruelty and exploitation he inflicted on a vulnerable 16-year-old girl,” U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said.

The statement said Bailey contacted the victim through Instagram on June 25, 2024, and pursued a sexual relationship with her before he introduced her “into the life of prostitution around Las Vegas.” Federal prosecutors said Bailey took the victim to Los Angeles the next day and began trafficking her along a section of Figueroa Street called the “Blade,” an area known for prostitution activity.

About one week later on July 4, 2024, the statement said Bailey took the girl to San Diego. The victim reached out for help on July 5, 2024, and was rescued by National City police officers, federal prosecutors said.

The victim’s mother reported her daughter missing in July 2024, the statement said. Federal prosecutors said the girl was rescued a second time, and had been “branded with a tattoo” under her left eye that matched a tattoo Bailey had under his eye.

Bailey was arrested on Oct. 1, 2024 by the California Highway Patrol during a traffic stop where another missing juvenile from Spokane, Washington, was found as a passenger in the vehicle.

“Branding a child as property and trafficking her for profit is an act of profound depravity,” Gordon said. “The 10-year prison term and $7,000 restitution order reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering justice for victims and ensuring traffickers pay for the harm they cause.”

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.