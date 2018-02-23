Las Vegas man sentenced in federal child pornography case

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of receiving child pornography.

(Thinkstock)

Frankie Allen Peraza, 39, was convicted last year on one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said an investigation launched by the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department found Peraza had downloaded more than 100 photos and 100 videos of child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing program.

In addition to the prison sentence, Peraza is required to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime supervision, the Justice Department said.

