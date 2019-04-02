Las Vegas man suspected of soliciting nude photos of toddlers

Tylor Pollard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man arrested on child pornography charges told police he had been asking women for naked photos of their babies and toddlers for the past four years, according to his arrest report.

Tylor Pollard, 22, was arrested Thursday and make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

On Jan. 2, the Metropolitan Police Department was informed of a posting in a Facebook group for Las Vegas moms in which a woman posted a screenshot of a conversation with Pollard in which he requested naked photos of her baby. Several other members of the group commented on the post, stating that Pollard had asked them for naked photos of their kids too, according to the report.

On March 7, police conducted an interview with Pollard at the Downtown Summerlin Mall, where he worked as a security officer. Pollard admitted to owning the accounts associated with the Facebook conversation and told officers he gets “turned on” by toddlers between the ages of 1 and 4, according to the report. He also confessed to asking women he didn’t know for pictures of their kids online.

Police conducted a search of Pollard’s phone on March 8 and found six images of child pornography, the report said. Police also found text message conversations in which Pollard repeatedly asked different women for photos of their babies. Several women complied and sent such photos to him, in some cases for money, according to the report.

On March 28, Pollard told police that he had never inappropriately touched any young children. Pollard also admitted to having a serious problem and realizes he needs to get help, the arrest report said.

Pollard was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for promotion of sexual performance of minors and possession of child pornography.