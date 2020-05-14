Las Vegas man using alias on dating app charged with sex assault

Police say a Las Vegas man using an alias has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after the two met using an online dating service.

Ambibe Collins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ambibe Collins, 45, is charged with four counts of sex assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of assault with use of a deadly weapon.

An arrest report for Collins said a female victim met a man she knew as “Rick Boss” on the online dating program Plenty of Fish. The two talked for a week and decided to meet. She went on a date with “Rick Boss” without incident.

Days later, police said, when she was with the man, he broke her phone and threatened her.

“’Rick told (her) that his mother lives in Mexico and kidnaps people for a living,” police said in the report. “He also told her that his brother is in law enforcement and that if she left, he would find her.”

The woman said she feared “Rick” and that, over a period of days, the man sexually assaulted her repeatedly. In one instance she said she was punched in the face and had a gun pointed at her. After police were called, an investigation showed that “Rick” was actually Collins.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 11. Court records also show that Collins was, on three separate occasions since 2015, arrested in Las Vegas as being a fugitive from another state.

