Las Vegas man with 6k child porn images gets federal prison

Allen Warren Miller pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, prosecutors said.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man who possessed nearly 6,000 online images depicting child pornography was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Allen Warren Miller, 57, pleaded guilty in August to one count of receipt of child pornography, the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s office wrote in a news release.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 97 months.

In 2019, a Metropolitan Police Department detective discovered 15 child porn files, which were later connected to Miller’s address, near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Metro’s SWAT and the FBI served a search warrant at Miller’s apartment that August, and simultaneously interviewed him at his Strip casino job, the complaint said.

Miller’s “face fell forward” when he was told about the probe, and admitted to the crime, the complaint said.

He told investigators that he was into “young girls,” and that he knew it was “wrong,” the complaint said. However, he “could not explain why he was attracted to children.”

He then said that “I think people who make it (child pornography) should be arrested,” the complaint said.

Initially, investigators found about 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to his complaint.

But investigators ultimately discovered that he had received 5,772 images, according to a copy of his plea agreement.

“It should not be forgotten that while Miller did not himself physically abuse these victims, he possessed the videos and images of their abuse for his own sexual gratification,” prosecutors wrote in the agreement. “Because of him and others like him, there is a market for these images without which the abuse would have ended at the time the abuser stopped abusing the victim.”

After his prison sentence, Miller was ordered to undergo 15 years of supervised release, officials said.

