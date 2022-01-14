Las Vegas massage therapist faces sexual assault charge

A Las Vegas massage therapist has been charged with the sexual assault of a client that allegedly occurred during a massage.

Arian Rivero Flores, 35, of Las Vegas, was arrested Saturday, after the Metropolitan Police Department said a woman had reported being assaulted the night before during a 90-minute massage at Massage Envy on West Charleston Boulevard.

The woman told police that while Rivero Flores massaged her left leg he sexually assaulted her. She immediately pushed him away, covered herself with a sheet and ran out of the room, according to an arrest report.

A medical examination of the alleged victim found injuries consistent with her being sexually assaulted, according to the report. Rivero Flores told police he had been a massage therapist for approximately three years.

Reached by phone Thursday, a Massage Envy employee declined to comment.

Flores was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16, according to court records.

