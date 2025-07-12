Las Vegas medical clinic employee accused of sexual assault, faces lawsuit

The arrest came after multiple reported incidents in early 2025, according to police records.

A woman has sued a Las Vegas medical clinic alleging that a front desk employee there sexually assaulted her after he scheduled her for an off-the-clock appointment.

The unidentified Las Vegas woman said in the complaint that Edward Tionloc, 42, assaulted her two different times at the Oasis Medical Services clinic in west Las Vegas in February.

The woman reported the alleged sexual assaults to the Metropolitan Police Department on Feb. 18. Tionloc was arrested on Feb. 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he was still being held as of Friday.

Tionloc was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and one count of open or gross lewdness.

Tionloc is scheduled for an October jury trial, court records show.

Al Lasso, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys, said there’s worry that others may have been assaulted by Tionloc at the clinic.

“The testimony is that (Tionloc) was paid under the table in cash,” Lasso said. “And he’s working in a facility that treats vulnerable people.”

The allegations

According to a Metro police report, the victim was familiar with Farooq Shaikh, a Las Vegas Valley doctor who owns Oasis Medical, a clinic that specializes in “infectious disease care,” according to its website, so she went there in February to be seen for a urinary tract issue.

The report said the woman initially came into contact with Tinoloc, whom she believed was a “front desk worker,” at her initial appointment on Feb. 11.

She told police that Tionloc took her to a room to perform a “screening assessment,” though he went on to “touch her stomach and back before cupping and groping” her breasts.

At that time, the victim told police, she thought the encounter was “weird, but nothing more.” A week later, the victim followed up by calling the clinic, at which time she connected with Tionloc.

He told her, the report said, that her “results were ready” and asked if she would come in at 12:30 p.m. that day. When she showed up, she noticed that the clinic as closed, though Edward welcomed her there and took her to an exam room.

There, the report said, he told her he needed to “swab” her and asked the victim to “pull her pants down.” After leaving the room and returning with gloves on, but nothing to swab with, Tionloc, according to the report, began “touching” her vagina.

He then asked the victim about “her family and sex life” and “asked her out multiple times.” Though she “continually told” Tionloc that she was married, the report said, he “persisted with questions and inappropriate comments.”

The victim told police that she recorded video on her phone of her second appointment at the clinic. Investigators, the report said, watched the videos and noted “inappropriate comments” by Tionloc.

A nurse practitioner at the clinic told investigators that she believed Tionloc was a “temp” employee and that he had been fired after “allegations that a patient made.”

Attempts to reach the owners of the clinic were unsuccessful.

According to the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners website, Shaikh is a licensed medical doctor in the state who obtained his medical degree in Pakistan in the 1980s.

A message to the board for this story was not returned.

Allegations may not be that rare

Elizabeth Abdur-Raheem, executive director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, said this type of case might be more common that many believe.

She also said it can, in some cases, cause people to refrain from seeking future medical care.

“Unfortunately, we see a fair amount of sexual abuse happening in medical practices across Nevada,” Abdur-Raheem said. “Mostly, it’s by the medical professionals themselves. We don’t have good statistics on this type of abuse because victims so seldom come forward. When it does come to light, usually it is because one brave person speaks up and then many more victims come forward.”

Lasso said he suspects there could be more victims.

“If this kind of behavior isn’t exposed, it will keep happening behind closed doors,” Lasso said. “We want to make sure this type of treatment doesn’t happen to anyone else. (The victim) has suffered greatly because of this. But I give her credit for standing up and saying something. I think people who prey on people count on the belief that people won’t stand up. We don’t believe this is an isolated incident.”

Tionloc’s attorney, Robert Arroyo, declined to comment.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.