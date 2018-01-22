Las Vegas middle school teacher arrested on child sex charges

Kweku Turkson, 37, an English teacher at West Prep Academy, was arrested Friday by Metropolitan Police Department officers and is jailed on counts of lewdness and attempted lewdness with a minor.

A Clark County middle school teacher has been arrested on child sex charges.

Kweku Turkson, 37, an English teacher at West Prep Academy, was arrested Friday by Metropolitan Police Department officers.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on three counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child younger than 14.

Turkson is due in court Tuesday morning for a 72-hour hearing.

Details of the arrest report were not immediately available Monday.

Turkson has worked at the school since August 2015, school district spokesperson David Roddy confirmed. Turkson has been “assigned to home” since October while an internal investigation was conducted. Roddy said Metro was also investigating Turkson at the same time.

CCSD’s investigation is ongoing, he said. Roddy could not confirm the nature of the district investigation or when the district investigation started.

