Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges

A 27-year-old man was arrested Aug. 23 on multiple child pornography charges after a monthslong investigation, Las Vegas police and court records show.

Carl Yebes faces six counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography, according to the records.

The man’s LinkedIn and Facebook profiles identify him as a registered nurse at Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center. His license is active through Dec. 31, according to state nursing records.

In March, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received nine tips from Google and one from Dropbox reporting that hundreds of files of apparent child sexual abuse material had been stored into Google Drive or Dropbox from an account under the name Carl Yebes, according to a recently released arrest report.

The tips were sent to Las Vegas police on March 31, and they began an investigation on April 5.

Investigators found that the reports could all be traced back to an IP address, or an address given to any device connected to the internet, linked to Cox Communications. According to the report, Cox told police that Yebes was the subscriber linked to that address from May 21, 2019, to May 14, 2021.

When executing a search warrant on the accounts, police found 543 files of child pornography stored on Yebes’ Google Drive, and about 81 on his Dropbox. Of the 81 in Dropbox, the report said 32 were of the same child, categorized into different age groups, “as the child had been sexually exploited for a number of years.”

Police used photos of Yebes’ car posted on Facebook to track down his address, and a judge granted a search warrant on May 28 for his apartment and for the new apartment he had recently begun moving to. A warrant was granted for his cellphone on June 3, the report said.

In July, the report said, investigators found more than 10,000 files of child pornography stored between Yebes’ accounts, devices and hard drives.

Yebes admitted to police that he owned the email address and phone number linked to the IP address, according to the report, and that he had uploaded child pornography to his Google Drive and Dropbox accounts.

He was released from custody on his own recognizance a day after his arrest on the condition that he stay out of trouble and have no contact with minors.

A spokeswoman for Valley Health System, which operates Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center, said Thursday that she could not comment on employment matters.

Yebes is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

