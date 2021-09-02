Las Vegas nurse booked on lewdness, coercion charges

Ricardo Mederos, 31, was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open and gross lewdness and two counts of sexually motivated coercion with force.

Ricardo Mederos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A nurse at a Las Vegas hospital was arrested on lewdness charges Wednesday.

Ricardo Mederos, 31, was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open and gross lewdness and two counts of sexually motivated coercion with force, according to jail records.

Mederos was a charge nurse at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 S. Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

He is being held on $10,000 bail. His court information was not immediately available.

Detectives believe there may be more victims who have not reported their encounter to police.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.