Las Vegas pastor arrested on lewdness with a minor charge
Police are seeking additional victims after a pastor was arrested this month on charges of lewdness with a minor.
Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, was detained Aug. 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Rangel-Ramos was the presiding pastor over a church in the 3600 block of Vegas Drive for more than 20 years, police said.
The Iglesia Centro Cristiano Bethel church is listed at that address. A sign in front of the church says the pastor is “Fermin Rangel.”
Anyone who may have been a victim of Rangel-Ramos is urged to call the department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
