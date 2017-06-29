Las Vegas police accuse man of having sex with dead woman in public

Las Vegas police arrested a man Sunday after receiving reports of a sexual assault on the side of a central valley road.

Charleston Boulevard near Rancho Drive (Google Street View)

Police found a dead woman at the scene and arrested Joseph G. Martinez, 57, on one count of unlawful sexual penetration of a dead body.

According to his arrest report, police arrived about 4:30 p.m. at 2140 W. Charleston Blvd., which is located near a church. Officers arrested Martinez shortly after arriving.

The dead woman appeared to be homeless and had no identification on her, according to the arrest report.

Martinez is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail. He told police he had met the woman the night before, but she later died.

According to the arrest report, a coroner investigator determined the woman had died two to four hours before the incident.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined her cause of death as of Thursday. She was 35, according to the office.

