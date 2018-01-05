Las Vegas police arrest ex-teacher on lewdness charges

Las Vegas police arrested a former Clark County School District elementary school teacher Thursday on multiple counts of lewdness with a child.

Luis Busso (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a former Clark County School District elementary school teacher Thursday on multiple counts of lewdness with a child.

Police said Luis Busso, 38, faces five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor or mentally ill person.

Busso was a third-grade teacher at Ira Earl Elementary, a district spokeswoman said. The district terminated him on May 25, 2017, after conducting its own investigation.

He began teaching at the school in August 2008, according to the district. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on the lewdness charges.

Busso is the third employee arrested this school year in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct. Since July, seven employees have been arrested on charges ranging from lewdness to strangulation to burglary.

A Review-Journal investigative series found that sexual misconduct between employees and students was a system-wide crisis that resulted in at least five lawsuits over a five-year period.

The district since has crafted a policy and regulation to address relations between students and staff, and hopes to have new training videos for employees, parents and students out this month, a district spokeswoman said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.