Las Vegas police arrest ex-USA Gymnastics coach on lewdness counts

Las Vegas police on Saturday announced that a former USA Gymnastics coach arrested this week on suspicion of lewdness with a minor may have additional victims.

Terry Gray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former USA Gymnastics coach in Las Vegas faces 14 felony charges of lewdness with a minor, court records show.

Terry Gray, 52, was arrested on Friday by Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes detectives, the department said in a news release Saturday.

Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas from 2009-15, the department said. USA Gymnastics suspended him from coaching in 2019, but police did not say why he was suspended.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Police said anyone who believes they may be a victim of Gray’s, or who has information about the case, should contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

