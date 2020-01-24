Las Vegas police arrest man in sexual assault from December

Habib Hogue (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December in the central valley.

Police said a woman met Habib Hogue, 38, near Sierra Vista Drive and Cambridge Street. She went with him to an apartment, where she was sexually assaulted, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

Hogue faces four counts of sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery to commit sexual assault. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail, and his first court date is set for Monday.

Detectives believe there are more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.