Las Vegas police arrest man on child porn charges

Las Vegas police arrested a 29-year-old man this month on child pornography charges after he used a messaging app to access images of child sexual abuse, according to an arrest report.

Trenton Harris was arrested Nov. 8 and faces three felony counts of possession of visual pornography of a person under 16, according to court records. Metropolitan Police Department officers found images of child sexual abuse on Harris’ laptop showing infants and toddlers, the arrest report said.

The investigation began in April 2017 when a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force reported the case to Metro. The task force member, who was working as an undercover detective in Raleigh, North Carolina, found images of child sexual abuse by talking with someone over the Kik Messenger phone app.

That Kik conversation led police to Harris, who claimed he was trying to get a “large collection of child pornography” from someone through the app so he could turn the other person into the police.

Detectives also determined Harris had images of child sexual abuse on a phone app called Telegram, which is based out of Dubai.

Harris remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday with $50,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

