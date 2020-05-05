Las Vegas police arrest man on child porn charges

Google reported the account of Oscar Hernandez, 26, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December.

The reception desk is shown at Google's New York offices. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Las Vegas police arrested a man April 28 after Google reported his account for suspected child pornography.

Google reported the account of Oscar Hernandez, 26, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Google filed 15 reports claiming Hernandez’s account had received or sent over 400 files of “Apparent Child Pornography.”

“The files provided by Google, Inc. … depicts videos and images of sex acts performed by female toddlers, male toddlers, prepubescent females, pubescent females and prepubescent males,” the report said.

A police investigation confirmed that Hernandez’s Gmail account received at least one and sent at least two pornographic files depicting children in October and November. The investigation also uncovered 83 files of child pornography in Hernandez’s Google Drive.

Hernandez’s account was inactive from Aug. 8 to Dec. 2, police said. It was disabled by Google on Nov. 27, and when the account had login activity Dec. 2, Google reported the account to the NCMEC.

When police spoke with Hernandez on April 28, he denied ever watching, downloading or uploading child pornography. He admitted to watching adult pornography while his roommate wasn’t home, then invoked his right to remain silent, according to the report.

Hernandez put his hands behind his back unprompted by police and did not ask why he was being arrested, the report said. He was arrested on one count of preparing, advertising or distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the report said.

Court records show Hernandez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on April 28 and released on his own recognizance the next day, on the condition that he stay out of trouble and not use any electronic media devices. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

