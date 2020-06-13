Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect; more victims possible

An independent contractor with Cox Communications was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, and Las Vegas police on Friday announced they are seeking more information about the case.

An independent contractor with Cox Communications was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, and there may be additional victims in the case, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Gregory Cameron, 30, faces three felony counts of sexual assault, court records show. The Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that he was employed by End 2 End Technologies, an independent contractor with Cox Communications, and “had frequent contact with customers inside their homes.”

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Metro asked anyone who may have been a victim or has information about the case to call the department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

