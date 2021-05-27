94°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect, seek more info

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2021 - 5:06 pm
Arrold Jean. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Arrold Jean. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help for more information about a 53-year-old man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault against an older person.

Arrold Jean faces three felony counts of sexual assault against an older person, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Further information about Jean’s arrest was not immediately available.

Jean remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday with $10,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Anyone with information about Jean or “who may have been a victim” can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

