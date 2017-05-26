Las Vegas police arrest suspect in 3 sexual assaults

Walter Cifuentes-Reyes. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting two women Monday and a teenage girl earlier this month.

Police said 33-year-old Walter Cifuentes-Reyes initially was arrested Thursday in connection with a Monday morning armed robbery and sexual assault at an east valley apartment complex.

About 11 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the office at the apartment complex, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, and discovered that two women had been sexually assaulted during an armed robbery.

Detectives believe Cifuentes-Reyes also was involved with the May 5 kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager in the central valley.

Cifuentes-Reyes faces 11 counts of sexual assault, four counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

