Las Vegas police arrest suspect in sexual assault

Hours after asking the public’s help to find a man who was “armed and considered dangerous,” police have arrested 54-year-old Ryan Lorraine in connection with a Monday sexual assault.

Ryan Lorraine (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday afternoon asked for help finding Lorraine. The department tweeted about 9:10 p.m. that Lorraine had been taken into custody without incident.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Langtry Drive, near Valley View Boulevard and Washington Avenue, after report of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, the victim told police she had been sexually assaulted, Metro said.

Further information about the assault was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case can call Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

