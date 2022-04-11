Las Vegas police drop Trey Songz sex assault investigation

Las Vegas police will not pursue criminal charges against singer Trey Songz after a former UNLV basketball player accused him of sexual assault.

Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in June 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Las Vegas police have dropped an investigation into Trey Songz related to a sexual assault allegation from a former UNLV basketball player.

In January, Dylan Gonzalez posted on Instagram and Twitter that Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel. The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday confirmed it had concluded an investigation and will not pursue criminal charges against the singer.

“If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the department said in an emailed statement.

In the January social media posts, Gonzalez said she suffered “unbearable PTSD” from the alleged assault.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature,” she said. “You are not alone.”

Metro confirmed in November that police were investigating an allegation of sexual assault regarding the singer. It was unclear when exactly the report was taken, but police indicated the alleged assault happened on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

